Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 4.1% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $36,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,004 shares of company stock worth $6,381,523. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

