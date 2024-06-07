Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $589.00. 139,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,551. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $383.82 and a 12-month high of $591.80.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

