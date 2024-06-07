Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $8.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.07. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.