Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,422 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLMA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,610.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,450. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

