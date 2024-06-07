Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 128,940 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,940 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,306.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.