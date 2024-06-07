SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 2.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. 1,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 35,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $608.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.90.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

