Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.2 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.12 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

