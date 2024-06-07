Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.2 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.12 EPS.
Semtech Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Semtech
Insider Activity at Semtech
In other news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.