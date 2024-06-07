SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE S opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. SentinelOne has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,928 shares of company stock worth $6,205,007. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 29.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

