Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Down 4.5%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03). Approximately 59,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 250,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Serinus Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.66.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £896.13 ($1,148.15). Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Serinus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.