ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 0.5%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $688.51 and last traded at $699.46. Approximately 251,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,288,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $703.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $733.86 and its 200 day moving average is $734.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.