Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 69151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.08 million for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

