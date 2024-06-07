Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 0.5%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $60.97. Approximately 3,487,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,333,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shopify Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

