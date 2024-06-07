Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silvaco Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ SVCO opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

