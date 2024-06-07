Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up to $71.05

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.05, but opened at $73.57. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 71,283 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

