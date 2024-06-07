Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 18300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

