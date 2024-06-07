SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.73

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 42386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SLR Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

