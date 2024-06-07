Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smartsheet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.