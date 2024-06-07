Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

