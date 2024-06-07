Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.77 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.