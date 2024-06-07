Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.77 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.
Smartsheet Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.52% of the company's stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
