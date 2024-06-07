SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.21

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 779551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

