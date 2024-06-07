SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.10

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
SOHO China Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
About SOHO China
SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
