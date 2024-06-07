SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.40. Approximately 17,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 31,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

