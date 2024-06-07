Sonnipe Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sonnipe Ltd cut its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. monday.com accounts for 96.7% of Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings in monday.com were worth $780,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in monday.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNDY stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.61. The stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,432. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

