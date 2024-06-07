Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,387,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 642,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 230,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.