SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.60. 5,427,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.58 and a 200 day moving average of $199.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

