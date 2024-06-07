SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.28

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 235547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 108,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

