Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.75. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 10,592 shares.
Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1299 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
