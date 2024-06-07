Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.75. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 10,592 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1299 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 158,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

