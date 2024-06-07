St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STJ. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.97) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.41) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 750 ($9.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 646.75 ($8.29).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.79) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 393.60 ($5.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 460.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 558.75. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,524.95). 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

