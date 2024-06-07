Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.57%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

