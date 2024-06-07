Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,107,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,959,500 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers comprises 1.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 5.92% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $129,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares during the period. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,756,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 113,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. 944,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

