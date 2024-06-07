Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 370.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 957,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after buying an additional 497,360 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,478,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $141,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,850,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

