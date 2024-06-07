Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,121 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

