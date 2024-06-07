Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock remained flat at $129.42 during trading hours on Friday. 71,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

