Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,947.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,594 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

VONG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,571. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $90.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

