Stephens Inc. AR Buys 98,139 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,139 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after buying an additional 802,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 357,481 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 838,541 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

