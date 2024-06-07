Stephens Inc. AR Has $22.92 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $22,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.05. 899,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

