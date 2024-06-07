Stephens Inc. AR Has $39.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,499. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

