Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,001.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 239,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 218,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.19. 306,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

