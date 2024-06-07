Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
VBR traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $183.73. 106,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
