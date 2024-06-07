Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 159 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,142,000 after purchasing an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

