Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,062 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.18% of Ares Capital worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 614.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 924,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

