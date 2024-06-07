Stephens Inc. AR Sells 20,007 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.18. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 647.35, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

