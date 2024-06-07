Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,302 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

TSM stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,407,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $853.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

