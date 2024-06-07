Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRCL

Stericycle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stericycle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after purchasing an additional 679,974 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Stericycle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.