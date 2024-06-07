StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

