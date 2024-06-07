StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
