StockNews.com Downgrades Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $117.56 on Monday. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,142,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,684,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

