StockNews.com Downgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE ERJ opened at $28.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,884,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 69.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $9,818,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

