StockNews.com Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $882.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
