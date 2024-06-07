StockNews.com Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $882.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 170,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 546,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 302,859 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

