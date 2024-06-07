StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.94 on Monday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

