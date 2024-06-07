StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 27.7 %

Shares of LITB opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.87. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

